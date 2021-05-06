Gya Labs Presents Mother’s Day Specials For The Women of our Lives
DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Gya Labs has introduced two new products to the Organic Essential Oils collection, crafted especially for the special mothers and mother-figures out there. This release comes hot on the heels of Gya Labs’ recently released new skincare and body care product lines, on top of the existing pure essential oil collection, featuring products newly launched on the brand website and Amazon shopfront.
Mothers and maternal figures are the cornerstone of every home, community and society. With that in mind, Gya Labs introduces Organic Rosemary Essential Oil, extracted from organically-sourced rosemary from farms across Spain. Gya Labs recommends using this to complement an aromatherapy practice, either by adding several drops to an aroma diffuser (or as per the appliance’s directions) along with other essential oils for relaxation in the evenings, or to add a drop to any skincare product and use as usual for an elevated self-care experience. Rosemary oil is renowned for its multifaceted healing properties, such as stimulating hair growth, reducing joint inflammation, and improving mental focus.
Also launched this month is Gya Labs Organic Patchouli Oil, sourced from the islands of Indonesia. A scent that’s long been associated with aromatherapy and traditional luxury, patchouli oil lends its relevance to modern mothers with its calming, soothing scent, ideal in the evenings after a long, stressful day. At Gya Labs, the recommended aromatherapy usage is to blend it with sandalwood essential oil in a diffuser, or to dilute it with a neutral carrier oil such as jojoba oil for a soothing, moisturizing oil massage in the evenings.
Gya Labs wishes all mothers and mother figures out there a happy Mother’s Day! Gya Labs current collection encompasses a range of pure and blended aromatherapy oils, carrier oils, skincare and bodycare products aimed at uplifting simple routines at home into enjoyable, transformative self-care experiences for every person. Shop Gya Labs aromatherapy range online where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
