The Biscayne Gardens Chamber “Now Is Your Time Business Conference & Expo”

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Now Is Your Time Business Conference & Expo” offers the exciting opportunity for individuals, small businesses and large corporations to experience the most comprehensive content and merchandising available for personal and professional development:

 1,000+ Attendees

 50 Exhibitors

 12+ Seminars

 National/Local Experts

The one-day outdoor event from 12pm until 8pm on this May 26th featuring Brian Tracey “On Remote LIVE” at the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce @ 115 NW 167th Street Miami Florida brings together national and local experts in all areas of personal and professional self-improvement in the areas of Health, Wealth, Family, Business & Technology, and Exhibitors with a wide array of products and services.

Brian Tracy is a Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author. He is the author of over eighty books that have been translated into dozens of languages. His popular books are Earn What You're Really Worth, Eat That Frog!, No Excuses!

Tracy is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Brian Tracy International, a company he founded in 1984 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Brian Tracy International sells counseling on leadership, selling, self-esteem, goals, strategy, creativity, and success psychology. The company is headquartered in Bankers Hill, San Diego, California.

Prior to founding his company, Tracy had served as the chief operating officer of a development company. He serves as the President of three companies headquartered in Solana Beach, California

What is the Demographic of Attendees?

Business owners and Individuals who elect to be involved in Personal and Professional Development are a valuable commodity. The event offers access to these decision-makers who are leaders in both their family and professional careers.

Get Involved in this Outdoor Expo and Showcase your Company

The ideal exhibitor is: a professional/business who can offer a solution to individuals/businesses to improve their lives, Financial experts & Business to Business entities that offer solutions as well as health and wellness experts. All companies offer incredible opportunities to attendees who are ready to make their lives more complete. Please see application for pricing.

Be a Presenter

The Outdoor Expo offers seminars on a broad array of personal and professional development topics. Speakers will have the opportunity to offer valuable solutions to attendees while showcasing their product at the Expo. This is a unique opportunity for speakers to be in front of attendees who voluntarily show interest in their specific topic. Please see application for pricing.

Sponsorship

Our sponsorship packages offer several choices for businesses and organizations.

Anyone interested in attending the event or becoming an exhibitor or sponsor are welcome to go to the Chamber website at: www.BiscayneGardensChamberOfCommerce.org and call 786-529-0014 or 305-414-2520

Applications to become a member of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce are available online or call (786) 529-0014 for assistance.

