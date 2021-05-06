WYDOT will be working in Big Piney on WYO 350 project

BIG PINEY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Lewis & Lewis Inc., will be working on about 5 miles of WYO 350 in Big Piney beginning May 10.

The project starts in the heart of Big Piney and will affect access to numerous residences along WYO 350. Crews will begin with milling operations, and will be placing the milled asphalt on the existing shoulders. Crews will also be placing a leveling course and overlay. There will also be some ADA improvements in the town at the intersections of Budd and Nichols Avenue and Smith Avenue.

Construction will be taking place in front of the high school and there are several resident accesses across from the high school that will have their routine access limited during construction. However, access to these residences and the high school will be maintained during operations.

WYDOT requires that motorists remember to obey all roadside signs, flaggers and traffic control devices to maintain safety for the traveling public as well as crews working in the area.

WYDOT is asking motorists to plan accordingly, leave early and allow themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.