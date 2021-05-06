Burglary- Barton

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2021 @ 0136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: C&C Market, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/05/2021 at approximately 0136 hours, Vermont State

Police were notified of a Burglary at the C&C Market in the Town of Barton. Troopers

responded to the scene and witnessed that forced entry had occurred into the place of business. Further investigation determined that a number of items had been stolen from within. There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen. Included are still images of a believed Person of Interest in this investigation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident and or knows the identity of the person in the images, they are asked to contact the State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

INCLUDE IMAGES: