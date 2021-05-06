Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,197 in the last 365 days.

Burglary- Barton

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP Derby              

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2021 @ 0136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: C&C Market, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/05/2021 at approximately 0136 hours, Vermont State

Police were notified of a Burglary at the C&C Market in the Town of Barton. Troopers

responded to the scene and witnessed that forced entry had occurred into the place of business. Further investigation determined that a number of items had been stolen from within. There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen.  Included are still images of a believed Person of Interest in this investigation.

 

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident and or knows the identity of the person in the images,   they are asked to contact the State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A     

 

INCLUDE IMAGES:

 

You just read:

Burglary- Barton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.