Burglary- Barton
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501391
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/05/2021 @ 0136 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: C&C Market, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/05/2021 at approximately 0136 hours, Vermont State
Police were notified of a Burglary at the C&C Market in the Town of Barton. Troopers
responded to the scene and witnessed that forced entry had occurred into the place of business. Further investigation determined that a number of items had been stolen from within. There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen. Included are still images of a believed Person of Interest in this investigation.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident and or knows the identity of the person in the images, they are asked to contact the State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
INCLUDE IMAGES: