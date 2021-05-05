Nampa Hatchery Residence and Garage
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-115, Nampa Hatchery Residence & Garage. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive to the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
The project consists of concrete foundation for Owner-purchased modular home, install water and sewer lines for residence, electrical connections, concrete flatwork, deck, stoops and construction of detached garage. The project is located at the Nampa Fish Hatchery in Nampa, Idaho in Canyon County.
A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 18, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.
A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS