MEDIA RELEASE: Commissioner Makin Thanks Education Workforce for Teacher Appreciation Week

Today Commissioner Makin released a special video acknowledging the courage, selflessness, and dedication, especially over the past year, of educators and school staff across Maine. Her message was created in recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week,

“Unlike in many states across the nation, Maine schools opened their doors to students at the beginning of the school year and have continued to provide high quality education through multiple modalities thanks to the hard work, courage, resilience, and creativity of Maine teachers.”

The Maine Department of Education has been celebrating Maine’s education workforce all week through a number of activities:

Gorham High School Senior and Maine’s 2021 Poetry Out Loud State Champion, Emily Paruk released an original poem capturing the magnitude of impact educators have on students

Maine DOE staff are sharing shout-outs to Maine educators on our social media pages, Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #Thanks4TeachingME and #TeacherAppreciationWeek.

Maine’s 2020 County Teachers of the Year have shared an important message welcoming pre-service educators to their team!

Check it out on our Teacher Appreciation Week Website for ideas to celebrate all school staff this week and find discounts and deals from companies who offer educator discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week and some who provide discounts year-round.