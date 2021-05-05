Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Six Annual Count ME In Student Contest Promoting School Attendance, Learning and Community

Count ME In is seeking students to create a poster, sculpture, song, poem, or video to promote learning, school attendance, and school community for the 2021 Attendance Awareness Month in September 2021 and yearlong celebration.

Through their chosen media, students will share what learning and being part of a school community means to them. The winning submissions will be reproduced, including the artist’s name and school, and distributed throughout Maine.

Students, age 6 through high school, compete in one of two age groups: ages 6-11 and age 12 through high school. The winning artists will receive gift cards.

Guidelines & registration information: https://countmeinmaine.org/newsite/student-poster-contest/

For more information, visit the Count ME In website or contact Count ME In by emailing slieberman@countmeinmaine.org.

Please share with students you think might be interested in submitting work!  The deadline is Friday, July 11, 2021!

You just read:

