REIMAGINE 2021 Joins NFT Craze for May 9 Event “State of the Artchain”

V.8 of the conference covers the latest developments at the intersection of art and blockchain with speakers from companies like Rarible, Mintbase, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator--an ecosystem supporting students and startups in the blockchain industry, along with sponsors Harmony, DODO, Tellor, and Move Network, announced today they will be releasing version 8.0 of their virtual conference series REIMAGINE 2021 , on May 9. The event will follow the theme: “State of the Artchain”. Recently, NFTs (or Non-fungible tokens) have been selling for millions but understanding them isn't easy. This version of the series seeks to educate newbies and veterans alike on the creative side of the blockchain revolution. Interviews with top technologists, business executives, students and educators alike will focus on topics such as the current NFT boom, the latest celebrity and artist adoption, and the future of blockchain art, gaming, and music.The previous seven events in the REIMAGINE series have featured over 350 450 interviews with 400 hours of content from speakers in 22 countries. Notable speakers include:-Crypto leaders: Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano, Alex Mashinsky, Erik Voorhees,Kyle Samani, Andreas Antonopoulos, Justin Sun, Charles Hoskinson, Roger Ver, Mark Yusko, Tim Draper, Dan Held, Michael Saylor and many others.-Industry: Coca Cola, AB-Inbev, Fed EX, Unicef, ING Bank, Rolls Royce, and 20+ others-DeFi: Chainlink, KAVA Labs, MyEtherWallet, eToro, SyntheticX, Ampleforth, SKALE Labs, Bison Trails, BinanceX-Universities: 30+ universities including UC Davis, Loyola, University of Michigan, Morgan State, Duquesne, Marquette, Toulouse Business School, RMCAD, University of Arkansas, UConn and moreThe newest series will feature all-new content produced with the support of the Blockchain Education Alliance partners--a network of industry leaders committed to supporting blockchain education and research and universities and beyond. New speakers include companies at the forefront of the NFT industry including Binance (who just announced an NFT marketplace coming in June), Move Network, Rarible, Mintbase, SUKU, NFT Genius and KIWIE 1001. Other speakers include leaders from Harmony, Web3 Foundation, Solana, SIMBA Chain, Ampleforth, and Oasis Labs.“Art has always been at the forefront of social movements and emerging technology. We’re excited to celebrate the new value artists, collectors and fans are bringing to the crypto industry.” said Ashlie Meredith, Head of Education at MouseBelt and Co-Director of REIMAGINE 2020.The decision to launch a virtual conference series comes after MouseBelt’s years of experience offering remote acceleration, educational, and event services. Most recently, MouseBelt launched a free, virtual, Startup School to provide founders of very early stage projects with the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare for investment or placement in accelerator programs at MouseBelt and beyond. The virtual conference and networking event is designed to connect blockchain talent to infrastructure and industry. The goal is to welcome enthusiasts far and near to share their experiences and education. The team hopes these stories can serve as both entertainment and advice for the students and professionals alike tuning in.About MouseBeltMouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:1. Startups - MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;2. Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and3. Community - its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.