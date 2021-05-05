Interfaith Counseling Center of Rhode Island hosts virtual fundraiser featuring Dr. Megan Ranney

The ICCRI hosts virtual fundraiser event “Disconnected by COVID: The Consequences of Isolation on Mental Health” featuring Dr. Megan Ranney on May 6, 2021.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interfaith Counseling Center of Rhode Island will host a virtual fundraiser featuring Dr. Megan Ranny. The event, “Disconnected by COVID: The Consequences of Isolation on Mental Health” will take place on May 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to her work as an emergency physician and researcher, Ranney is the Director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, Associate Dean of Strategy & Innovation at the Brown University School of Public Health, and is a widely recognized national advocate for innovative approaches to public health. Her federally funded research focuses on developing, testing, and disseminating digital health interventions to prevent violence and mental illness. She also serves as Chief Research Officer of AFFIRM Research and as President of the Board of GetUsPPE.org. She is editor of Annals of Emergency Medicine, a Fellow of the fifth class of Aspen’s Fellowship Program, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. She has received numerous awards for technology innovation, public health, and research. She is a frequent media commentator on outlets ranging from CNN to the New York Times.

The Interfaith Counseling Center (ICC) is a Rhode Island based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and does not subscribe to any one faith or background. The ICC provides access to supportive and transformative services to individuals who may not otherwise be able to afford mental health counseling and support. Offering a wide range of counseling services, the ICC coordinates professional practitioners to work with individuals, couples and families to strengthen relationships, foster growth and build community.

“We are very excited that Dr. Ranney is available for this very important conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on our mental health. The ICC has worked very hard during this time to offer support, connection and mental health services and referrals to Rhode Islanders in need. We anticipate the demand to continue rising, as our most vulnerable communities and community members work to find normalcy again, or at least a new normal,” said ICC President Christine King.

The event is open to the public and registration is free. More information can be found here.

Press contact: Christine King, President, Interfaith Counseling Center of Rhode Island (401) 461-5234