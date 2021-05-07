SMARTcare Software Awarded SourceForge’s Top Performer Award for 2021

Awarded to SMARTcare, Top Performer

SMARTcare Software is honored to be recognized as a Top 10% Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

Our customers are seeing some of the highest caregiver retention rates in home care, while operating their businesses more effectively, which leads to improved outcomes and stronger bottom lines. ” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WI, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an industry-leading platform that delivers highly configurable solutions to home care providers worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded a Spring Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

This award recognizes companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We’re excited to accept the SourceForge Top Performer Award. Everyone here at SMARTcare works tirelessly to provide a best-in-class home care software platform, and we’re happy to see our users complementing us with positive reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,” said Scott Zielski, President, CEO of SMARTcare Software.

“Through SMARTcare, our customers are seeing some of the highest caregiver retention rates in home care, while operating their businesses more effectively, which leads to improved outcomes and stronger bottom lines. We are extremely proud of our achievements and ability to have such a positive impact on home care."

To win the SourceForge Top Performer Award, SMARTcare received enough high-rated user reviews to place as the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products in the home care category – from over 60,000 products overall – which demonstrates the utmost quality that SMARTcare delivers to its customers.

“I’m so excited to announce the Spring 2021 Top Performers on SourceForge”, said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “SMARTcare is leading the way this Spring among software products in the Home Care and Home Health Care categories, and it’s clear from their 100% perfect user reviews that SMARTcare provides a best-in-class solution to their customers. Congratulations on the award and keep up the good work.”

This all-in-one, scalable system has significantly contributed to improving how home care agency owners manage their entire business operations. Home care providers using SMARTcare have unlocked the solutions to caregiver engagement and retention in addition to solving a wide range of operational challenges.

The cloud-based system (SaaS) utilizes the latest digital technology (including ML, social, automation and interoperability) to organize, optimize and simplify home healthcare delivery

– spanning from independent home care agency start-ups to multi-size, well-established national home care franchises and everything in between.

Offering a complete tool suite of mobile applications, the cloud platform uses sales and marketing automation to reach more customers; makes it easier to find and hire caregivers faster, and place the right caregiver with the right patient improving overall satisfaction.

Creating the best experience for home care providers, caregivers, clients, and their families is just the start with SMARTcare’s award-winning software. It continues right through to their top-rated mobile point-of-care apps and industry-leading innovation to achieve the highest engagement experience levels in the market.

For more information about SMARTcare Software visit: www.smartcaresoftware.com

About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software was founded by healthcare technology and home care professionals. SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS business automation and point-of-care platform for home care and healthcare providers. The system is a fully integrated caregiver, financial, and business intelligence solution that provides tools to help build and track new clients, manage home care operations and ensure compliance and care quality for home care providers, caregivers, and agency leadership. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices in care and increase the engagement of caregivers, their patients, and the patient's family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are various software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.



