Bowser Administration Announces ExportDC Grant Recipients

(Washington, DC) –Today, during Small Business Week, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) awarded $8,250 to 11 “Internationally Ready” businesses through ExportDC, a program created to increase the number of DC small businesses that export their goods and services internationally.

“Washington, D.C. is a global city, with something for everyone, including our goods and services,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “Our businesses have the potential to thrive in the global marketplace, and through ExportDC we are ensuring that they have the resources, knowledge and support they need to flourish.”

Awarded funding will be used to finance program activities to prepare the businesses with export readiness counseling, business-to-business networking opportunities, and an international program comprised of marketing activities, website development, translation services, business matching services, and trade mission preparation and participation. These businesses will also participate in DMPED’s upcoming virtual trade mission to Greece.

FY21 ExportDC grantees include: Anglin Consulting Group, Inc., Brick & Story, Capitol Cider House, Chad O’L Public Relations & Events/Dba- O'L Lifestyles Brands, Codice, Double Blue Investments LLC, Eagle Integrated Solutions LLC, Invest Sou Sou, TAC Integrated Solutions, The CALPRO Group and Washington Digital Media LLC.

The Greece Virtual Trade Mission will take place on May 19th from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM/EST and will feature Greek industry experts present on “How to do business in Greece”. The mission will also facilitate business introductions between Greek and DC-based businesses. Greece was chosen as the first trade mission destination of the year due to its large pattern of existing foreign direct investment into the United States and interest of further expansion into DC. The industry sectors targeted in this mission are: Hospitality/Tourism, Healthcare/Life Science, Professional Services, Real Estate, Energy & Clean Tech and Agribusiness & Food. DMPED will partner with the DC Chamber of Commerce to manage ExportDC’s first round of assistance.

ExportDC was developed to assist businesses that are new to exporting, as well as seasoned exporters seeking assistance with access to new markets. Since the program’s inception, ExportDC has assisted businesses to explore new opportunities in over 40 countries worldwide.

For more information on ExportDC visit dcchamber.org/exportdc and dmped.dc.gov.