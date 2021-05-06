Shop ‘N Save on National Nurses Day With Deals to Show Gratitude
Online retailers offer a 10% or higher discount sitewide on great products with nurses in mind on May 6TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Nurses Day fast approaching who doesn’t want to give the nurse in their life a special gift after this tedious year? May 6th marks National Nurses Day in the United States and after a long and demanding battle with the recent COVID-19 pandemic who is in need of a thoughtful gift more than nurses?
This National Nurses Day there are several small businesses online that will help you show the nurse in your life a few nontraditional gifts that will make this day even more special.
Several small businesses are banding together to encourage consumers to shop and save with trusted small companies rather than national chains and big-box stores.
Each store is offering a discount of 10 percent or greater, sitewide.
Sherpa Chai, the online specialty chai beverage company, is offering a 15% discount on all sales placed on the company's website, www.sherpachai.com/shop, using the Promo Code "NURSESDAY15" at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid May 5-7, 2021, and may not be used in conjunction with other discounts or coupons.
Live Wise Naturals, is offering a 15% discount on all sales placed on the company's website, www.livewisenaturals.com, using the Promo Code "LWSAVE15" at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid May 5 - 9 and may not be used in conjunction with other discounts or coupons.
Intentionally Bare is offering a 15% discount on all sales placed on the company’s website, www.intentionallybare.com, using the Promo Code “IBareNEW15” at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid May 5-9 and may not be used in conjunction with other discounts or coupons.
Xino Sports is offering a 10% discount on all sales placed on the company’s Amazon page using the Promo Code “ XINO2021” at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid May 5-14 and may not be used in conjunction with other discounts or coupons.
About Sherpa Chai
Sherpa Chai is a U.S.-based specialty chai beverage company founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014 by Nepalese restaurateur Pemba Sherpa. Based on an age-old family recipe passed down through generations, Sherpa Chai features a robust blend of organic Nepalese black tea, fresh ginger, and a handful of delicate spices packed with all-natural healing powers. The 100% organic, Sherpa Chai beverages include a variety of specialty flavors, including Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, Turmeric Ginger, and others.
For more information on Sherpa Chai, visit the company online at www.sherpachai.com or on Facebook and Instagram @sherpachai.
About Live Wise Naturals
Live Wise Naturals is based in Bradenton, Florida. The company offers an array of professional-grade, premium nutrient supplements, and vitamins in liquid form for easy absorption for the body. All raw ingredients are naturally sourced and formulated by the founder, Greg Bulgarelli, and a skilled team of medical doctors and nutritionists before undergoing vigorous third-party testing. Live Wise Naturals offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all customers. Products are available for sale on the company's website or Amazon and shipped Worldwide.
Follow Live Wise Naturals on Instagram and Facebook to know more about their wiser vitamins and supplements.
About Intentionally Bare
Founded by Leta Deley, Intentionally Bare has become synonymous with quality health and wellness keto-friendly supplements that aid in weight loss, energy, anti-aging, and optimal nutrition. The company’s commitment to providing consumers with transparent ingredient lists and remaining gluten and cruelty-free have made them a rising star in the nutritional supplement industry. Additionally, each Intentionally Bare product is manufactured in the USA.
For more information on Intentionally Bare and their diverse product catalog, visit www.intentionalbare.com or join in the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, or Amazon.
About Xino Sports
Committed to helping children stay active, get outdoors, and develop deeper connections with friends and family, Xino Sports offers a complete line of unbeatable products designed to accomplish each of these goals. Every item produced and shipped by Xino Sports doubles as a tool that will inspire a greater sense of imagination, creativity, and responsibility when placed into the hands of a child eager to play in and learn about the world around them.
The information age of the 21st century has caused many parents to turn away from the sheer volume of technology readily available to children. These parents seek a return to more traditional family values that replace the gadgets and devices driving a wedge between many families, and we are here for those parents and the young minds in their care. Visit our company website at https://xinosports.com/ to learn more or call us at 844-668-5572
