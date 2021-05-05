Bestselling author Sneha Gandhi White tells women to block out their “white noise”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Youth Empowerment Coach Sneha Gandhi White struggled in school. Not because she wasn’t smart: She loved to read and she loved to learn. “For me, it was all about relationships,” she explains. “If I didn’t feel a bond with my instructor, I wouldn’t even do the bare minimum for a class. As a result, my grades would plummet but then I would ace my exams to stay afloat. My parents were so frustrated. Meanwhile, I felt so written off by my peers. My best friend at every school was the librarian.”
Thanks to the support of her best friend, who became her husband, Sneha enrolled in community college. Then she discovered the Transfer Center and started spending all her time there, learning about four-year colleges. She was hooked. But the interesting twist is that she wanted to help other students get hooked, too! “I remember students coming in curious to know more about the college transfer process themselves. I offered to act as their guide. The head of the department at that time, Willie, offered me a job for the work I had already been doing. Willie became like a surrogate parent to me and in his own way set me on the path I am on today. I made $10 an hour, but that job meant everything to me. I would help kids get into school. I would stay as long as necessary to help them get their essays written and help them streamline the college application process. I was there for their ‘aha’ moments. That was when I realized that my calling was to help others find their ‘aha’ moments.”
What has evolved from those earliest experiences guiding others is a full service Youth and Women’s Empowerment practice that encompasses wellness in its fullest definition. “Wellness to me entails academia, nutrition, and relationships,” she says. And, ultimately, going for your dreams.
“Your dream life is waiting for you. You just have to take the risk to get there. In order for someone to pursue their true path, they have to shut the door on all the white noise in life. White noise can be your family, society, or even your job, collectively sending you subtle messages about who you are meant to be. Women for centuries have allowed themselves to be talked out of their dreams or goals when we shared them with the world.” Sneha encourages women and youth not to be talked out of their goals in favor of something more “practical.” For women, especially, she says, “You matter. You’re a priority. We give to the world, but first I ask that you give to yourself. Give yourself the choice of living the life that you deserve. No matter what phase of life you’re in, you can make it work.”
Sneha shares much more of her wisdom in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Sneha at https://bossupbestseller.com/SnehaGandhi, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Sneha and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
