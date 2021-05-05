Bestselling author Ilhiana Rojas: “Elevate your voice and don’t be the world’s best-kept secret!”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career coach Ilhiana Rojas of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting credits great mentors for her early career success. Some of them were informal mentors—people she observed and learned from. Others advocated for her behind the scenes, offering up her name for new opportunities. After a successful 20-year marketing and sales career with Fortune 500 companies in Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana now shares her business lessons with other professional women and entrepreneurs, including best practices for finding a mentor when you’re just starting out.
Ilhiana offers three tips. First, she says, “understand who you are and the value you bring to the table, because it’s not just about connecting with others, it’s about being able to tell them who you are. This is a big one, especially for women and women of color. We've been told for so long who we need to be to achieve success and those stereotypes aren’t necessarily the ones that are right for us. So we need to embrace who we are and know our worth.”
Next, find a group or an organization that aligns with your beliefs and values. The best mentors are people you have something in common with, so you can build connections authentically and genuinely.
Third, don’t be “the world’s best-kept secret”! For many women, and Ilhiana includes herself, it’s hard to talk about themselves; it’s hard to say, “Hey, I’m good at doing this.” But it’s a must. “Elevate your voice,” she says. “Many of us are just hoping and expecting others to read between the lines.” There’s no guarantee that’ll move you forward.
And for women who feel stuck in their career path and are wondering how to figure out what’s next, Ilhiana suggests setting aside time for self-reflection with a few targeted questions. “Think about what brings you joy and how you help others,” she advises. “What is the unique problem that you usually solve for others? What is your superpower or the special sauce you use when solving those problems? Think about those examples where nobody else can do what you do, and that you could do all day with a smile on your face.” That’s where you’ll thrive and that’s where you’ll find your fuel to boss up.
Hear more about Ilhiana’s journey, including how she saved her business from disappearing after COVID hit, in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
