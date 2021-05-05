Bestselling author Nicole Edwards helps women find their authentic power
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfectionists, raise your hands! Nicole Edwards sees you. The speaker, facilitator, and founder of Edwards Authentic lists perfectionism as one of her core struggles. “In starting my own business, I felt like things needed to be perfect before unleashing them,” she says. “That can cause a lot of hesitation and doubt—needing perfection before launching new content or before launching a course. I've learned to just move with the process and take the next step. Really, just put one foot in front of the other. That’s a big lesson in starting and running your business.”
With a background in mental health as well as education, Nicole knows that adults learn best when they are actively engaged. That’s why she designs courses not just to deliver information but to deliver transformational experiences. When clients undergo these transformations, they are often able to step into what she calls their authentic power.
“Authentic power is when your personality, your soul, who you are at your core, aligns with what you’re doing in this life,” she explains. “You can get closer and closer to that, and with deep reflection and practice, you feel alive and vibrant.” She points out that it might not be just one thing that lights you up or that gives you purpose. “A lot of times we don’t move because it doesn’t feel right. As soon as you get aligned, it starts moving, it starts flowing. My advice would be to dig deep, read, listen to podcasts, pray, anything that helps you to learn more about yourself. Then find someone who helps you to continue the work, who helps you tap into your authentic power.”
Hear more from Nicole, including her experience parenting a child on the autism spectrum, in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Nicole at https://bossupbestseller.com/NicoleEdwards, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Nicole and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
