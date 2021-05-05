U.S. Highway 95 Paving Upgrade, Travel Delays May 11 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be performing a flush seal pavement upgrade along an 8-mile-long section of north and southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Mercury (Exit 136) and State Route 160 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., May 11, in Nye County. U.S. Highway 95, as a result, will be reduced to one travel lane through the work area with a flagging and pilot car operation safely chaperoning vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect up to 30-minute travel delays.

Crews are returning to add a final flush seal treatment atop the newly placed chip seal, locking in and sealing out moisture and incompressible debris. It further protects and extends the pavement’s lifecycle while also creating a smoother safer roadway surface.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.