U.S. Highway 6 Undergoes $1.7 Million Upgrade Starting May 24 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a $1.67 million, 37-mile-long paving upgrade of east and westbound U.S. Highway 6 from Currant to Blue Jay in Nye County, starting May 24. Sierra Nevada Construction Inc. is the general contractor. U.S. Highway 6, as a result, will be reduced to one travel lane through a moving 5-mile work area with a flagging and pilot car operation safely chaperoning vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect up to 30-minute travel delays.

“Chip sealing prevents further roadway deterioration ensuring a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.” The stretch of impacted rural highway between Mile Markers 75 and 112 averages 230 vehicles daily pre-pandemic, with heavy trucks accounting for 14.3 percent of total traffic. The state-funded project is expected to finish by mid-July.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.