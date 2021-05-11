35 Years of Improving Clinical Outcomes, a Progressive Medical, Inc. Milestone
PMI honors its milestone 35th Anniversary as a leader in providing specialty medical products...SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Medical Inc. (PMI), a global medical device company, honors its milestone 35th Anniversary as a leader in providing specialty medical products that demonstrate proven advantage, efficiency, safety, and value. The company is located in the suburbs of Saint Louis, Missouri, founded in 1986 by Mark Martin, MSN, MBA, who continues to lead as President & CEO.
Mr. Martin, with his vast experience, saw the need to be one of the first to provide high-quality solutions that provide patient and clinician advantages with an additional focus on safety and value. PMI’s decades of success stem from this extensive clinical background. That experience drives us to find the products that can improve the quality of patient care and outcomes while also recognizing the economic realities and clinical needs of the healthcare facility.
We focus on long-term, exclusive distribution partnerships with our manufacturing partners and maintaining long term relationships with our customers by providing excellence in the products, services, safety and, value we provide. As an extension of our manufacturer partner’s sales and marketing staff, we share the same goals and objectives of providing solutions to meet the needs of our customers and their patients.
"Not only are we celebrating 35 years of Improving Clinical Outcomes for both clinicians and patients, but we also bring added value to our healthcare partners. We will continue to develop exceptional product lines, as we receive many opportunities to do so on a monthly basis.”, said Mark Martin, President & CEO.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, distribution, and global supply company. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner. As a global medical device supplier, we are supported by a strategically focused clinical customer support team and management group committed to satisfying the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare provider partners worldwide.
Please visit progressivemedinc.com for more information.
Renee Richardson
Progressive Medical, Inc.
+1 314-961-5786
cs@progressivemedinc.com