IPS Packaging & Automation Sponsors the Virtual SC Automotive Summit
From May 11-13th, packaging supply & automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation will sponsor the virtual 2021 South Carolina Automotive Summit.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 11-13th, packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) will sponsor, attend, and present at the virtual 2021 South Carolina Automotive Summit. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Automotive Council, a division of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.
In addition to sponsoring the Summit, IPS Packaging & Automation will also feature their service offerings and automotive packaging capabilities during the event's networking and exhibition events. Attendees will be able to review the many custom automotive abilities of IPS Packaging & Automation, including Class A surface protection materials, protective foams, VCI products, custom poly bags, and labels, as well as kitting, custom crates, and SKD packaging.
IPS Packaging & Automation’s CEO, Derrick Murdock, states that the company is looking forward to the event. He notes that the “annual South Carolina Automotive Summit presents an excellent opportunity for our company to both share our wealth of knowledge about the automotive packaging industry, as well as take the time to really listen and learn about other perspectives in the automotive space as a whole. This year, we’re excited to meet with attendees and to present during the networking and exhibition portion of the events. The SC Automotive Council puts on a great event every year and we’re thrilled to take part once again in 2021.”
The South Carolina Automotive Council is the state’s “leading organization dedicated to enhancing the state’s automotive manufacturing sector’s position.” It works with and is patronized by many automotive companies throughout South Carolina, including OEMs and other businesses all throughout the supply chain. The council fosters conversation and engagement regarding a variety of subjects, such as trade, policy, economic development, and beyond.
IPS Packaging & Automation is a Tier 1 supplier to BMW and other OEMs, as well as a direct packaging solution supplier to fellow Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Because of this, the distributor has extensive knowledge surrounding the world of automotive packaging and is able to provide their clients with custom-designed solutions to reduce expenses, improve productivity, and create year-over-year savings and innovations. To learn more and register for the Summit, please visit:
https://myscma.com/2021-automotive-summit/
