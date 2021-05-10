Sagres Vacations announces new Photo Tour of Portugal with Photographer Armando Rafael
Photographer Armando Rafael will lead a Photo Tour of Portugal this NovemberFALL RIVER, MA , UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagres Vacations, a Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain announces a new Photo Tour of Portugal with Photographer Armando Rafael.
A picture perfect country, Portugal is a perfect destination for Photo Enthusiasts. From the Geres National Park in the North of the country and the Stunning Douro Valley- the oldest demarcated Wine Region in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site to the golden Coast of Sintra, Cascais, Estoril it is a country rich in natural beauty, world class architecture and truly a Photographers Dream.
Armando Rafael a Brooklyn based photographer specializing in food, travel and intimate interiors will lead a 10 Night Photo Tour of Program of Portugal starting November 13, 2021 through November 23rd, 2021. Clients who participate on this itinerary will explore Porto and the North of Portugal, the area of the Douro Valley and the capital city of Lisbon. Armando, well known for his work with clients such as Hellman’s, SKYY Vodka, Boar’s Head, Bulldog Gin, Food Network, Martha Stewart, Travel & Leisure, and others will provide his creative insight and expertise throughout this 11 Day Photo Itinerary of Portugal.
Clients will have the opportunity to discover the Northern city of Porto, and capture the history, culture and the traditions of the local market, the Ribeira District and the iconic S. Bento Train Station. A trip north to the National Park of Geres will unveil stunning landscapes with hidden waterfalls, oak and pine forests, granite cliffs, peat bogs, marshes, rivers, and lagoons. Armando will share his best practices with the group to ensure you capture the perfect picture.
Discover and photograph from sunrise to sunset in some of the most the stunning places in Portugal.
Visits to the Douro Valley and the Vibrant city of Lisbon will complete the picture of your tour. You will have the opportunity to discuss your day's work with Armando and the fellow travelers during photo review sessions.
This Photo Tour with Armando scheduled for this November includes 4 Nights in Porto, 2 Nights at the Douro Valley and finishes with 4 Nights in Lisbon. 20 Meals will ensure you will experience a vast variety of the Portuguese cuisine and the program includes private tours, excursions, transfers and the photo review sessions all led by Armando Rafael.
More information on this Itinerary can be found on the link below or by contacting Sagres Vacations Groups Department at 877-412-4394.
About Sagres Vacations
Since 2013 Your Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain
Sagres Vacations is a Your Destination Expert for Portugal and Spain. Our team of designers, craft amazing private itineraries showcasing authentic, luxurious, and cultural immersive experiences that highlight the local culture, and history. We believe in creating your own unique moments, as unique as you. We invite you to tap into your senses as you, Smell the Porto Wine in the Douro Valley, Taste a traditional Paella dinner in Valencia, Touch and create your own Blue Tile “Azulejo” in Lisbon, See the city of Sagres, where yesterday’s explorers helped form today’s World and Hear the sounds of Fado (The melancholic Song of Portugal) tugging at your emotions in Coimbra. We do not remember days; we remember moments and experiences!
Find yourself off the beaten path and start creating your unforgettable moments and experiences.
Your moment begins today!
Marco Fernandes
Sagres Vacations
