Sagres Vacations announces a Pastry Tour of Portugal with acclaimed Baker, Jeremiah Duarte Bills
Jeremiah Duarte, an acclaimed baker will lead a 11 Day Sweets of Portugal Tour this OctoberFALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagres Vacations, a Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain announces a new Pastry Tour of Portugal with Acclaimed Baker, Jeremiah Duarte Bills.
Portugal has a vast and distinctive range of desserts, cakes and pastries. Throughout its 900 Years of History, these sweets of Portugal have become unofficial Ambassadors of Portuguese History and Culture.
Jeremiah Duarte Bills an acclaimed Baker and advocate for all things Portuguese will lead an 11 Day Sweets of Portugal Tour in October 2021. Clients will have the opportunity to discover many of Portuguese Traditional Pastries as they explore the cities of Lisbon, Sintra, Obidos, Porto amongst others. Included are pastry workshops for the famous "Pastel de Nata", the Portuguese Creamy Custard and the King of all sweets in Portugal. A recipe dating back from the 15th Century and enjoyed by millions of Portuguese all over the world. In addition, those who join this exclusive tour will have the opportunity to discover other traditional Pastries including the "Ovos Moles" or Egg Yolk. These seashell-shaped, yolk-filled candies are a symbol of Portugal's canal-lined city.
Clients will have the opportunity to create some of the more famous Portuguese desserts, as they learn about the country's history and culture and explore the stunning landscapes of historic cities of Braga, Guimaraes (nicknamed the birth city of Portugal), Aveiro and others.
The Sweets of Portugal Tour starts on October 17th through the 28th, and includes 5 Nights in the Northern City of Porto and 5 Nights accommodations in the Capital City of Lisbon. In addition to the included pastry workshops, this program includes private tours, transfers and round-trip airfare from San Francisco.
More information on this Itinerary can be found on the link below or by contacting Sagres Vacations Groups Department at 877-412-4394.
http://sweetersideofportugal.com/
About Sagres Vacations
Since 2013 Your Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain
Sagres Vacations is a Your Destination Expert for Portugal and Spain. Our team of designers, craft amazing private itineraries showcasing authentic, luxurious, and cultural immersive experiences that highlight the local culture, and history. We believe in creating your own unique moments, as unique as you. We invite you to tap into your senses as you, Smell the Porto Wine in the Douro Valley, Taste a traditional Paella dinner in Valencia, Touch and create your own Blue Tile “Azulejo” in Lisbon, See the city of Sagres, where yesterday’s explorers helped form today’s World and Hear the sounds of Fado (The melancholic Song of Portugal) tugging at your emotions in Coimbra. We do not remember days; we remember moments and experiences!
Find yourself off the beaten path and start creating your unforgettable moments and experiences.
Your moment begins today!
