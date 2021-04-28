New Culinary Tour of Portugal with Chef George Mendes
Sagres Vacations announces new 10 Day Culinary Tour of Portugal with Acclaimed ChefFALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagres Vacations, a Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain announces a new Culinary Tour of Portugal with Acclaimed Chef George Mendes.
In 2019 a record one million Americans visited Portugal, many for the first time. One of the biggest surprises was the food. Portugal may be an undiscovered country for many Americans, but its cuisine will win over all who visit this Small Western European Country.
George Mendes is the chef who has done much to introduce Americans to the cuisine of Portugal. After a successful Culinary Trip in 2019, Sagres Vacations and Chef George will lead a second Culinary Trip of Portugal this September.
Foodies and wine aficionados can experience the cuisine of Portugal, dine at Michelin-star restaurants and sample some of Europe’s finest wine with Chef George Mendes on a new Sagres Vacations Culinary Tour of Portugal. From Sept 1-14, 2021, travelers will enjoy a show cooking and workshops with Portuguese Michelin Star Chefs, Tour local wineries and make stops in historic towns throughout the Alentejo, Algarve and Lisbon Region. During the 10 Day Culinary Expedition, travelers will have many opportunities to sample local cuisine and dine at some of Portugal’s top dining destinations. In addition to the Portuguese Cuisine, travelers will have an opportunity to visit Lisbon, Sintra, Cascais, Evora and experience a local Fado Concert.
More information on this Itinerary can be found on the link below or by contacting Sagres Vacations Groups Department at 877-412-4394.
http://culinarytourofportugal.com/
About Sagres Vacations
Since 2013 Your Destination Specialist for Portugal and Spain
Sagres Vacations is a Your Destination Expert for Portugal and Spain. Our team of designers, craft amazing private itineraries showcasing authentic, luxurious, and cultural immersive experiences that highlight the local culture, and history. We believe in creating your own unique moments, as unique as you.
We invite you to tap into your senses as you, Smell the Porto Wine in the Douro Valley, Taste a traditional Paella dinner in Valencia, Touch and create your own Blue Tile “Azulejo” in Lisbon, See the city of Sagres, where yesterday’s explorers helped form today’s World and Hear the sounds of Fado (The melancholic Song of Portugal) tugging at your emotions in Coimbra. We do not remember days; we remember moments and experiences!
Find yourself off the beaten path and start creating your unforgettable moments and experiences.
Your moment begins today!
