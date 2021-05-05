Bestselling author Nazia Zainab Sheikh: “Empowerment means choosing what makes you happy.”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nazia Zainab Sheikh grew up in Pakistan, surrounded by and hearing about many empowered women. But it wasn't until she became a mother that she understood what empowerment meant to her.
In her younger and what she calls more 'naive' years, she put empowered women down as professionals in prestigious fields, entrepreneurs, and women who stepped out into the corporate world. She herself went on to study law, following in the footsteps of her father and two older sisters. At the time 'being successful meant that my profession has to superseed all else, it had to define me.' The trouble began when Nazia found that incompatible with motherhood. "I wanted to be a hands on mother, stay by my girls in their primary years. It was a very confusing time for me. I was questioning myself, surprised by my inability to play the part I had chalked out for myself earlier."
She credits her love for her daughters with helping her find the courage to be authentic and choose what felt right, which was to devote her time to her two girls in their primary years. “In choosing them, choosing what felt right within, without needing anyone else’s validation, I had chosen myself, and stepped into true empowerment." Of course, she acknowledges that for another woman happiness and fulfilment might mean choosing to devote herself to her career, while others may not have the luxury to choose. The important point is “owning up to who you are.”
As Nazia’s girls grew and she contemplated returning to a high-pressure profession, she realized it wasn’t where she belonged. She had pursued functional medicine and holistic healing to overcome autoimmune disorders (and the medications she’d been prescribed to deal with her conditions) and through that exploration, she found her authentic calling as a theta healing practitioner.
“Theta” is the fascinating third state between consciousness and subconsciousness, and it is the ideal mindset for recognizing and healing limiting beliefs and thoughts—the programming we’ve all received throughout our childhood and from critical relationships in our lives. Theta sessions allow people to break free of limiting stories so they can move forward and achieve their goals. Nazia shares more about theta healing and her newest practice, encouraging women to live consciously, in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Learn more about Nazia at https://bossupbestseller.com/NaziaZainabSheikh, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up.
