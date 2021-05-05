Stage Access Partners With Mark Morris Dance Group As Exclusive Streaming Platform For "Live From Brooklyn"

Mark Morris Dance Group - Live From Brooklyn

Live From Brooklyn concludes MMDG’s Dance On! 40th Anniversary Digital Season, with livestreamed performances on May 6 and 7, 2021.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage Access is honored to announce it has partnered with the legendary Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) as the exclusive streaming platform for Live From Brooklyn.

Live From Brooklyn concludes MMDG’s Dance On! 40th Anniversary Digital Season, with performances on May 6 and 7, 2021, at 8:30 PM ET and 2:30 PM ET, respectively.

The two livestreamed shows mark the return of MMDG to the stage and will feature dancers performing rarely seen works from the early years of the Dance Group ― including Jealousy (with music by George Frideric Handel), Three Preludes (set to George Gershwin’s Preludes for Piano), and Fugue (set to Fugue in C Minor K. 426 by Mozart, and also featured as a videodance on at Dance On! An Evening With Mark Morris Dance Group Part 3 on March 30). Additionally, the event will include Tempus Perfectum, a new work by Morris set to Johannes Brahms’ Sixteen Waltzes Op. 39 performed by MMDG Music Director Colin Fowler.

Live From Brooklyn is directed by Barbara Willis Sweete, who has worked with Mark Morris twice before as the director of the 1995 film adaptation of Morris's Dido and Aeneas (recently featured during MMDG’s Dido and Aeneas Week) and of Falling Down Stairs in 1997 with Yo-Yo Ma.

The production features company dancers performing live from the stage at BRIC House in downtown Brooklyn.

Tickets are available for purchase at: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/event/live-from-brooklyn

About Mark Morris

Mark Morris has been praised as “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical” (New York Times). In addition to creating over 150 works for the Mark Morris Dance Group, he conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide. Morris’s work is acclaimed for its ingenuity, musicality, wit, and humanity. Named a Fellow of the MacArthur Foundation in 1991, he has received eleven honorary doctorates to date, and a multitude of awards, including the Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Leonard Bernstein Lifetime Achievement Award for the Elevation of Music in Society, the Benjamin Franklin Laureate Prize for Creativity, the Cal Performances Award of Distinction in the Performing Arts, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s Gift of Music Award, and the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award. Morris’s memoir, Out Loud, co-written with Wesley Stace, was published by Penguin Press in October 2019.

About the Mark Morris Dance Group and MMDG Music Ensemble

Founded in New York City in 1980 by artistic director and choreographer Mark Morris, praised by The New York Times as “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical,” the Mark Morris Dance Group has been called “the preeminent modern dance organization of our time” (Yo-Yo Ma). Its members have received the “highest praise for their technical aplomb, their musicality, and their sheer human authenticity.” (Bloomberg News). Live music and community engagement are vital components of the Mark Morris Dance Group, which has toured with its own musicians, the MMDG Music Ensemble, since 1996. The Mark Morris Dance Center, opened in Brooklyn in 2001, is the home of the Dance Group and provides educational opportunities in dance and music to people of all ages and abilities.

About Barbara Willis Sweete

Barbara Willis Sweete is a film director and founding partner of Rhombus Media. While at Rhombus, the company specialized in films related to the Performing Arts producing over 200 titles. Now with Artemis Pictures, Barbara produces and directs films and TV programs in all genres. Her work has been shown at major film festivals and has received many awards, including an Oscar nomination, 4 Emmys, and 3 Grammy nominations. She has worked with Mark Morris on two dance films, Falling Down Stairs and Dido and Aeneas, and has collaborated with other noted choreographers such as James Kudelka, Lar Lubovich, Doug Varone, Mark Godden, Santee Smith, and David Earle. Barbara has directed 30+ Live in HD transmissions from the Metropolitan Opera, including Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, directed by Morris. Born in British Columbia Canada, Barbara has an ARCT from the Royal Conservatory of Music, a BA in music from the University of Western Ontario, and a Doctorate honoris causa from York University.

About BRIC

BRIC is a leading arts and media institution anchored in Downtown Brooklyn whose work spans contemporary visual and performing arts, media, and civic action. For over forty years, the institution has shaped Brooklyn's cultural and media landscape by presenting and incubating artists, creators, students, and media makers. As a creative catalyst for the community, BRIC ignites learning in people of all ages and centralizes diverse voices that take risks and drive culture forward. BRIC is building Brooklyn's creative future. Learn more at BRICartsmedia.org.

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS°

STAGE ACCESS is the on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a growing list of performing arts original content including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Currently available in North America on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS™ was founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick leads operations.