Bestselling author Naomi Alexander on making progress every day
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Naomi Alexander was accepted into a Future Leaders program at her company and began managing fellow employees, she found her calling. “I want to help others. I want to be a leader and help others to grow and develop themselves,” she says. “That’s what brought me into coaching. It’s something that comes to me naturally.” Part of her ability to help others grow is having gone through significant personal growth in her own life.
Having experienced mental and physical abuse, she turned to journaling to help her separate that past from the goals she had for her future. “I began writing and journaling to say what I was feeling, because I felt like I wasn’t able to express myself. I was always being told to be silent. Silent,” Naomi says. “And you realize, even as you grow, that you won’t even speak up in meetings or when you’re talking to people. It creates a limit. You feel like you don’t have a voice and you shouldn’t be speaking. That’s how I grew up. But as I’ve continued on my journey, I know I do have a voice.”
In fact, journaling is the first thing she advises clients to do if they are struggling with negative situations or traumas from their past. “Try to start with journaling, meditation, and believing in yourself from the inside. It’s doing the work; it’s being committed to yourself. I used to put affirmations on my mirror in the bathroom encouraging myself: You can do this. You’re strong. You have what you need. God has given you what you need. It’s being able to really walk the walk and talk the talk. And it takes time. I don’t want to make it sound like it’s something easy. It takes daily commitment, and as you continue to do that, you will see that progress on a daily basis. You will be able to celebrate those as wins for your life.”
Affirmations are a useful tool for breaking away from our tendency to look to other people to approve of us, she explains. Now, Naomi helps the employees she manages find their own strengths and their own voices, and even embrace their weaknesses in order to turn them into strengths. “And then actually seeing it work after a period of time—seeing that employee being strong and being able to use their voice, that brings me great reward and joy.”
You can read more of Naomi’s story in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
