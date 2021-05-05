Bestselling author Kiki shares Black history every day
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When writer Kiki found that the URL BlackHistoryEveryday.com was available, she snapped it up. She’d thought for years about how Black History Month shortchanged Black people who made, and continue to make, history. What’s missing when you only focus on Black history one month out of the year? Now, with the URL in her possession, she decided she would post a different Black history fact every day.
She includes modern-day Black newsmakers as well—for example, the founders of Black Lives Matter. “A lot of people don't know that the three founders of Black Lives Matter are all queer,” she says. “And I found that those were some of the voices that were being left out of Black history: the queer voices. The intersections were also being left out—you know, Black and Jewish, Black and Asian, Black and any sort of thing.”
Now that the site is established, she delights in followers sending along facts for her. “It's really a labor of love to do this. I'm educating other people, but I'm also educating myself and my children in terms of just the real diversity of Black history. It is not limited to the United States, might I add. We are all over the world.” Learning of other Black people’s successes is what inspires her, especially when she is able to bring them to light. “It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, a Black woman was responsible for advancing GPS.’ That’s just amazing to me.”
Kiki is also a long-form writer whose essays have appeared in national outlets like the Huffington Post and on her own news site, KikiPosts. She shares more of her personal journey in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Learn more about Kiki at https://bossupbestseller.com/Kiki, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up.
