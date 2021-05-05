American Sanders Launches E-Commerce Website
New website features enhanced content and e-commerce functionality for wholesale distributors and end usersSPARTA, NC, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders, edgers, and finishes, launched a new content-rich and engaging website featuring E-Commerce functionality.
“The purpose of this new website is two-fold”, said Roy Cox, Global Product Manager for American Sanders. “First, the site has expanded content, enhanced navigation and product comparison tools to help visitors learn much more about our product line. And when they’re ready to buy, all of the American Sanders machines, machine parts, accessories, and chemicals can be purchased from the site.”
This new E-Commerce solution at www.americansanders.com is available to American Sanders wholesale distributors and to wood floor contractors (end users). Distributors now have the option to use a secure portal to place orders, pay invoices, track order history and more using the new website. Wood floor contractors can now order American Sanders products online direct from the factory. To enhance the buying process, contractors can also use the site to request job-site product demonstrations.
About American Sanders
American Sanders began in 1903 as The American Floor Surfacing Machine Company and built the first floor sanding machine on record with the U.S. Patent Office. More than one hundred years later, American Sanders remains the worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders and edgers for the professional contractor as well as the do-it-yourselfer. Today American Sanders continues this heritage with innovative equipment designs complimented by state-of-the-art formulation and production of water-based wood floor cleaners and antimicrobial floor coatings for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. American Sanders is a division of Amano Pioneer Eclipse.
