Bestselling author Kaumudi Goda gives local context to inclusive leadership and sustainable development
Her new book reveals the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaumudi Goda, or KG, is an award-winning speaker, executive coach, trainer, and facilitator. She’s also a dedicated proponent of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB)in all areas of business. As DEIB director and board member of the Data Visualization Society; Co-Founder of the Inclusive Leaders Institute; and Co-Chair of the KeyNote Women Speakers Directory, she puts that passion into action by helping her clients nurture and develop inclusive leaders and empowering, inclusive workplaces. KG's work combines her training and experience to shine a light on key issues at the intersection of business, law and public policy, and people.
With both a law and business degree, KG is a successful woman by any measure, but she acknowledges that even she was unconsciously impacted by the cultural traditions in which she was raised. “I come from an Asian culture and a fairly traditional family. As much as I prided myself for being an independent, determined, strong woman, annoyingly, I had absorbed so much of the social conditioning from the environment I grew up in. It was several years before I realized that I had subconsciously de-prioritized my career against my husband’s,” she says. “Nobody had asked me to. And yet I had moved from the U.S. to Singapore, because my husband got a great job. I was absolutely shocked to realize I never questioned that when you have two careers in a family and one frequently takes a hit, there’s a pattern there. Why does that pattern exist? No one asked me to do it. The expectations that you have of yourself are heavily influenced by the culture around you without you even realizing it. You just absorb it.”
Understanding the insidious and pervasive impact of these biases and cultural mores, inspired KG’s current focus. Having served clients across the US, Europe, APAC and Oceania as a lawyer and a consultant, KG saw that organizational design, change management and leadership development programs cannot be one-size-fits-all. “How racism shows up in Indonesia may be different from how it does in the U.S., Australia, or elsewhere in the world. So, you cannot have a unilateral change in policy or a single DEIB program/ workshop that makes absolute sense in all parts of the world. For any change to take root and be sustainable, it needs to have local context. I realized this was a really important need in the market—either solutions that are specifically created for the local market or taking what’s already available and customizing it for the local context. Sustainable change requires a long-term global vision with a local sensibility. And that’s how I became an entrepreneur. There was a need in the market, and I had those skills.”
KG shares more of her work on sustainable development and DEIB in the future of work in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversations around the topics that impact us all, such as building businesses, fundraising, and balancing work, and families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
