Bestselling author June Kaewsith reminds women: “Comparison is the thief of joy”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June Kaewsith, also known as “Jumakae” on social media, is a wellness consultant and storytelling coach who encourages women to both heal themselves and support others simply by sharing their stories—because stories have the power to liberate us. “As we heal ourselves, we are healing generations before and after us,” she explains. “My business is supporting women of color with bossing up and becoming the very resources that we prayed for in our communities. We can put our energy toward dismantling these systems that are not working, or we can put the focus on creating what we want to see in the world.”
She helps women of color on healing journeys and she begins by advising them to first celebrate how far they have already come. “We often tell ourselves the story that we’re behind. Then we fall into this comparison trap. Comparison is the thief of joy!” she says. “Have you taken a moment to actually sit down and reflect on all that it is you have already overcome to get here? And if what you are carrying is ancestral, have you taken a moment to sit with your ancestors to share gratitude? Gratitude is the first entry point to abundance.”
And always remember, she says, “whatever challenges you are experiencing right now are going to make for a great story one day. I’m able to talk about adversity in my life today, such as getting fired from my job, as the catalyst for my business, Your Story Medicine, to be born. Five years ago, I was not able to tell that story when I was still in it. And as I actively shared my own healing journey with my audience, that’s when people became interested in connecting deeper with me. It wasn't the fancy graphics, or the filters, or the copywriting that drew people in. It was me relating to others! So be compassionate with yourself, celebrate how far you’ve come, and share gratitude for the ancestors who have been walking this path with you all along.”
June shares more of her personal story in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
And don't miss June and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit!
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
