Zinda Law Group Reaches Settlement on Behalf of Zavala County Commercial Vehicle Collision Victim

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Zinda, Neil Solomon, and Elecia Byrd of Zinda Law Group have reached a settlement with Yellowjacket Oilfield Services, LLC., Blue Marlin Tool Company, LLC., and Karl Wayne Boone on behalf of Kevin Fleming, who was injured in a commercial vehicle collision on July 9, 2019, on South Old Loma Vista Road in Zavala County, Texas.

The petition was filed in the 293rd Judicial District Court in Zavala County, Texas. Parties reached settlement on May 21, 2020. The cause number was 19-08-14442-ZCV.

About Zinda Law Group, PLLC

Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida.

