Bestselling author Dr. Varil Williams has been through it—and she’ll help you through it, too
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Varil Williams, socially known as Dr V, has worked professionally in the Healthcare clinical arena for 20 years. Her own life has been a collection of dramatic experiences and miracle breaks that, combined with her faith in God and belief in humanity, have brought her to her current role as founder of Heart-to-Heart Coaching, she offers her Holistic knowledge guiding clients to discover their authentic selves.
When Varil was only 13, her mother passed, and a neighbor began looking out for her and even applied to college on her behalf. “That was the pivotal moment that turned my life around. Had she not done it I would not be the person who I am now,” says Dr. V, as she is also known. But alongside that good fortune is story after story of Varil almost dying. In fact, she calculated that she’d had 12 near-death experiences in the years between losing her mom and getting married at age 23, from getting caught in literal crossfire to a gas stove exploding in her face to falling through an attic floor to experiences that were even more traumatic.
“When I talk about that, it’s not for pity,” Dr. V says. “It’s to say that’s why I am here today. There was a plan all the time for me to be right here today. All the shame I've been through, the low self-esteem, the pain points: If I can do it and get through it, hey, I can help you get through.” Having faced obstacles, she frequently asks clients to think about two questions: First, what is that one perceived obstacle that you think that you cannot get rid of? And second, what would it look like if it disappeared?
She also guides clients through creating their personal vision plans, helping them discover their natural gifts and recover from pain in their past. “I’m a master at vision and design in bringing out that authentic self, that true person of you, that true identity. I help people to understand ‘Hey, this is your gift, this is what you’re able to do and this is what you do naturally.’”
You can read much more about Dr. V’s personal journey in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Dr. V at https://bossupbestseller.com/ValWilliams, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Dr. V and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
