TinySeed Accelerator for Bootstrappers Announces 18 Startups in Spring 2021 Batch
TinySeed, the first accelerator for bootstrappers, announces their largest and most international cohort yet.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TinySeed is proud to welcome 18 startups to their accelerator program's Spring 2021 cohort. This round’s batch is also the most international to date, with six startups and eleven founders based outside the U.S.
“It’s been very difficult to narrow down to only 18 companies, given the volume of high-quality applications we received," said TinySeed co-founder Rob Walling. “I’m excited to start digging into these companies with this pretty amazing group of founders.”
The full cohort includes:
Aurelius — Founded by Zack Naylor and Joseph Andrew Szczesniak (Minneapolis), Aurelius is an all-in-one space for researchers to organize notes, capture insights, analyze data and share outcomes with their team.
Breachsense — Founded by Josh Amishav (Jerusalem, Israel), Breachsense enables security teams to reset stolen usernames and passwords before criminals exploit them.
CloudForecast — Founded by Tony Chan (Chicago) and François Lagier (San Francisco), CloudForecast eliminates wasted costs in AWS without significant engineering resources. Through easy-to-understand daily email and Slack reports, engineering teams can quickly react to cost anomalies and mistakes that can often sit for weeks.
CraftyBase — Founded by Nicole Pascoe and Nathan Hawes (Victoria, Australia), CraftyBase is an inventory and bookkeeping package for handmade sellers.
Harbor Plan — Founded by Clinton Agresti and Rob Carrington (New York City), Harbor Plan is an out-of-the-box sales tool that enables non-tech savvy users to follow up automatically via email and text message. The software extracts a lead’s contact info as soon as it lands in the user’s inbox, sending a campaign of built-in content until the lead responds or books a consult.
Lasso Analytics — Founded by Andrew Fiebert and Laura Fiebert (Metuchen, New Jersey), Lasso Analytics is the all-in-one affiliate marketing plugin for WordPress. Lasso helps you create beautiful product displays, find new affiliate opportunities, and easily manage all of your important links in one place.
Lexgo — Founded by Leonardo Barrientos, Juan Figueroa, and José Burdiles (Santiago, Chile), Lexgo is the first automated legal service for startups in Latin America, enabling founders to complete their legal processes faster and at a fraction of the cost of a lawyer.
Localyser — Founded by Tarik Qahawish (Dubai), Localyser is an online reputation management solution that helps businesses manage all of their reviews from across multiple platforms all from one place.
Monolith Forensics — Founded by Matt Danner (Austin), Monolith Forensics is case, evidence, and lab management software for digital forensics labs and teams.
MSPCFO — Founded by Larry Cobrin (Weston, Connecticut), MSPCFO leverages data in a managed services provider’s systems to identify actionable items that can drive growth and stability to the bottom line.
NewsCatcher — Founded by Artem Bugara (Kyiv, Ukraine) and Maksym Sugonyaka (Paris), NewsCatcher allows users to search through an indexed database of online-published news articles in near real-time.
Planifi — Founded by Tom Vandervort (Somerville, Massachusetts) and JJ Brantingham (Minneapolis), Planifi provides project and resource planning for architects and engineers. Planifi makes it easy for design professionals to plan and schedule projects, forecast project performance, and staffing utilization across offices and disciplines.
Postaga — Founded by Andy Cabasso (East Northport, New York) and Sam Brodie (Saugus, Massachusetts), Postaga is an all-in-one link building and outreach platform that helps marketers more quickly and easily drive traffic, increase search rankings, get press coverage, and connect with potential customers.
Rails Autoscale — Founded by Adam McCrea (Lewis Center, Ohio), Rails Autoscale is a Heroku add-on for avoiding app slowdowns and lowering your Heroku bill.
SecurityStudio — Founded by Kevin Orth and Evan Francen (Minneapolis, MN), Security Studio provides software solutions to secure information for your organization, your employees, your vendors and yourself.
Senior Place — Founded by Jason Buckingham and JD Huntington (Kirkland, Washington), Senior Place offers a customer relationship management system specifically designed for the rapidly growing Senior Placement and Referral industry.
Testable — Founded by Constantin Rezlescu (London) and Ciprian Amariei (Iasi, Romania), Testable helps behavioral researchers create experiments and surveys in minutes instead of hours or days, using natural language instead of coding.
Zentake — Founded by Stephen Kohler (South Jordan, Utah), Zentake is a patient intake management tool that improves medical practices’ patient interactions with HIPAA compliant electronic forms.
