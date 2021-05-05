Bestselling author Dr. Tonya Blackmon: “Stop dreaming about it and do it.”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tonya Blackmon is a fourth-generation business owner who is devoting her life to helping others start and scale businesses, both in the U.S. and abroad. “I love working with new starts. Our secondary focus is helping them get in place to apply for government grant funding. A lot of money the U.S. Government has set aside for government contracts is often untapped. We take our clients through the process from the beginning: starting the business, creating a business plan, helping with sales, finding potential funds, applying for bids/contracts, getting the funds, and then helping them manage the funds. Then we do the cycle all over again if they choose to continue to apply for grants.”
Put another way, Tonya says, “For over a decade, we have been really good at helping people get their business dreams and their desires out of their heads and out of their hearts and actually on paper. Then, we help them build and implement their very own money-grabbing strategy”
She’s also good at empathizing with women who are struggling with fears about entrepreneurship. “My biggest hurdle was gaining the confidence to even go ahead and get started in business,” Tonya says. “I’m going to be honest about this. My dilemma stemmed from having a steady paycheck and taking a risk on myself. Are you going to work corporate and get that big salary, or are you going to have your own business? I had to have the confidence to say, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ And I had to learn that it is okay to fail and to make mistakes and then get back up.”
And don’t try to do everything at once or figure everything out ahead of time. “One of the first things that I would tell a person that wants to start a business is to start where you are. Start exactly where you are; stop dreaming about it and actually start. It could be as simple as Googling ‘how to start a business in Nevada’ if you live in Nevada. There are so many free resources out there. The thing to do is just do it. Just start now and do not wait. Now is the time to get in the business game and do the work to build the life you have dreamed about.”
Tonya shares more of her entrepreneurship wisdom in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Tonya at https://bossupbestseller.com/TonyaBlackmon, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Tonya and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
