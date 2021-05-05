How bestselling author Allison Lewis’s “fun side hustle” became her full-time business
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Lewis started a second Instagram page on the side but kept it on the down low and didn’t tell a soul. She saw social media influencers develop huge followings and turn their interests and experiences into a self-supporting business. You know, she thought, I bet I can do that too. A couple of months after she started posting photos and testing the best ways to get likes and followers, a friend randomly asked her, “Hey, do you have two Instagram pages?”
The cat was out of the bag and Allison’s business was under way. For a long time, though, she still considered it her “fun side hustle” and kept her full-time job. But she kept learning, developing her skills, figuring out how to create content, how to attract followers, and monetize her social media presence. After a lot of hard work building her foundation, she now devotes all her time to @Absolutely__Social on Instagram and her other social media outlets. She’s also written a book, The Business of Blogging and Social Media Influencing, and created a companion master class that goes even deeper in helping others learn to navigate social media as a business.
One thing she tells would-be influencers is to start with a platform they know and build gradually. “If you have a Facebook page, use that. Then maybe start a Facebook business page,” she says. “Don’t go full force into everything all at once. Start where you’re comfortable and work your way into new platforms, carrying over what you learned to the next one.”
Learn more about Allison’s personal journey in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Allison at https://bossupbestseller.com/AllisonLewis, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Allison and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
