Lane Closures Planned for Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Contact: Kyle Hills, Sioux Falls Light and Power Supervisor at 605-373-6977

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On behalf of Action Electric and the city of Sioux Falls, SDDOT is providing the following updates for Sioux Falls residents. Crews plan to complete light maintenance work on the barrier wall along Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls this week.

Motorists should be aware that lane closures will occur along I-229 from exit 5 at East 26th Street to exit 7 at East Rice Street as crews work on the lanes nearest the barrier wall.

The lane closures are planned between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7.

For more information, please contact Kyle Hills, City of Sioux Falls Light and Power Supervisor at 605-373-6977 or khills@siouxfalls.org

- 30 -