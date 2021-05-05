Matt Holmes Promoted to Marketing Project Manager, Lending Division

National lending solutions provider Data Facts announced recently that Matt Holmes has been promoted to Marketing Project Manager of their Lending Division.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a leading provider of national lending solutions, announced today they have promoted marketing expert Matt Holmes to the Marketing Project Manager position in their Lending Solutions Division.

Matt Holmes joined Data Facts in 2019 and immediately made his mark on the company’s goals. As the Marketing Specialist, he performed an outstanding job with his ability to strategically create, plan, and execute marketing initiatives. Prior to joining the marketing team, Matt served as the Marketing Coordinator for Strategic Information Resources, a Massachusetts-based data provider which was later acquired by Data Facts.

Data Facts’ Senior Vice-President of Strategic Solutions, Lisa May, made the announcement. “It will be a pleasure to watch Matt grow into his new opportunity,” said May. “His success is a combination of drive, creativity, and a keen understanding of branding, product marketing, and marketing metrics analysis. He has a passion for both marketing and the mortgage lending industry. It shows in everything he does.”

Holmes is excited to step into his new position. “I’m happy that I have this opportunity and am ready to step into the new projects this promotion brings. I will do my best to increase our brand recognition, provide product and educational information to our clients, and support our sales team with digital marketing initiatives.”

Holmes assumed his new role on May 3, 2021.

About Data Facts

Data Facts offers a full lifecycle of product solutions that can help lending professionals make sound decisions and maximize efficiencies. Employees are 100% U.S. based and data is never off-shored. By utilizing innovative technology, seamless LOS integrations, and their ability to create customized, flexible solutions, they help clients close more loans faster and easier.

The company maintains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business and is a member of the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA). For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website, connect with them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to their lending solutions blog.