Westcott Named to GSA Electronic Records Management (ERM) Advisory Council
The Crowley Company's Director of Imaging Sales and Contracts is selected for inaugural advisory board to ERM working group.
The competition among industry applicants was stiff as we’re all very passionate about the long-term preservation of our government records and archives.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick (Pat) Crowley, owner and president of The Crowley Company (Crowley), announces that David (Dave) Westcott, Crowley’s director of Imaging Sales and Contracts, has been appointed to the inaugural Advisory Council of the Electronic Records Management (ERM) Acquisition Working Group of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
— David Westcott
The role of the GSA is to deliver cost savings and value for taxpayers through smart asset management and the provision of efficient and effective acquisition solutions across the Federal Government. According to an email sent by the Advisory Council administrators, the ERM Acquisition Working Group has a mission to “focus on improved acquisition for ERM services and solutions, sharing lessons learned and best practices.” With over 500 participants in the initial working group kick-off meeting, it was decided to create an advisory council “to help steer the group, guide discussion/agenda topics and ensure that the group remains focused on its stated mission.”
A longtime records management industry veteran and a member of Crowley’s management team for nearly a decade, Westcott was chosen from a field of more than 50 industry applicants for one of seven open positions. The seven industry members of the council are joined by eight government entity members for a total council membership of 15. “I’m both honored and excited to be a part of this inaugural board,” says Westcott. “The competition among industry applicants was stiff as we’re all very passionate about the long-term preservation of our government records and archives. It’s gratifying that the combination of my personal industry experience and Crowley’s four decades of supporting government capture efforts with ERM digitization products and services such as microfilm image hosting and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) allowed for this opportunity.”
The other industry members of the GSA Electronic Records Management (ERM) Working Group Advisory Council include: Robert Bailey (Bailey Information Technology Consultants, LLC); Amina Elgouacem (NEOSTEK, Inc.); Mike Brazerol (Assima); Darrell Leonard (Management Communications Inc.); John Mancini (Content Results, LLC); and Ajie Velasquez (Armedia, LLC). Government members include: (Jon Anders Department of Homeland Security); Darryl Byrd (Peace Corps); Sara Frey (Western Area Power Administration); Susan Little (US Dept. of Labor); Richard Mattison (Federal Aviation Administration); Rebekah Meservy (National Archives); Lindsay Simon (National Endowment for the Humanities); and Bob Valente (GSA).
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
