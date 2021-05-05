Become an AIS inspector; training offered in Cody May 14

Cody - The Cody region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering a training for members of the public to become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspector May 14. The training will provide the skills necessary to inspect personally-owned and other watercraft as well. Becoming a certified inspector is advantageous for anglers and boaters who recreate throughout the year in adjacent states. “Most western states such as Wyoming and Montana require an inspection of watercraft each time a boat crosses state lines,” said Jon Gatti, AIS specialist for the Cody area. “Certification allows boaters to avoid extra travel in order to seek out an inspection, especially in the spring and fall when check stations have more limited hours of operation.” The training includes information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. The training is free and open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection. Aquatic invasive species can be aquatic animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or rusty crayfish, or aquatic vegetation such as curly pondweed and milfoil.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at the Game and Fish regional office in Cody. Registration deadline is May 7. To register or for more information, contact Jon Gatti at 307-254-3554 or jonathan.gatti@wyo.gov. Please provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address. The public can also register online.

- WGFD -