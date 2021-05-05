Staten Island ‘Open House Weekend’ Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 Providing Safe, Upclose Home-Buyer Visits
Staten Island Realtors have a unique understanding of what buyers value in our local market. Their expertise and knowledge can help you achieve the dream of homeownership.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – If you an aspiring first-time home buyer whose plans were delayed by the COVID-19 crisis, or a pandemic-weary homeowner seeking a house that better suits your needs, you won’t want to miss Staten Island’s Open House Weekend.
Presented by Realtor members of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS) and the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) Saturday May 22, and Sunday, May 23, the two-day opportunity – respecting federal, state, and local COVID-safety guidelines – is the largest coordinated event of its type in the borough, providing home buyers with a perfect opportunity to safely explore homes across the Island.
“Purchasing a home is often one of the most important decisions in a person’s life and deciding on a particular house comes with many options,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “The pandemic has caused many people to redefine their needs and priorities. Home buyers require a clear idea of what features are important to them and know where they are willing to compromise. Open houses can be helpful in guiding them to a comfortable decision.”
As Island local real estate professionals greet visitors at the open houses, they will be available to provide guidance and insights into the social and financial benefits of homeownership in the borough.
Working with a Realtor can be a real asset,” Krueger said. “Staten Island Realtors have a unique understanding of what buyers value in our local market. Their expertise and knowledge can help you achieve the dream of homeownership.”
For additional information and locations of the open houses, visit the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at www.siborrealtors.com and click on the “Open Houses” icon.
About the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
