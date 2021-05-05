HealthViewX Announces a Strategic Partnership with Embrace Integrated Health Solutions HealthViewX - Your Technology Partner for Value Based Care

HealthViewX, a global healthcare technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with Texas-based Embrace Integrated Health Solutions (EIHS) LLC.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthViewX, a global healthcare technology company with a cutting-edge care orchestration platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Texas-based Embrace Integrated Health Solutions (EIHS) LLC.

EIHS is an invested leader in providing a comprehensive Integrated Preventative Health approach to care. EIHS partners with independent practices to provide on-site and remote Preventive Health services to their patients.

With this partnership, HealthViewX’s HIPAA Compliant Smart Intuitive Platform empowers EIHS and their practice partners to seamlessly provide CMS’s Preventive and General Service Solutions including,

- COVID-19 Screening

- Annual Wellness Visits

- Chronic Care Management

- Remote Patient Monitoring

- Behavioral Health Integration

- and many more

“The partnership of HealthViewX-EIHS offers a new and exciting dynamic to the healthcare landscape. A seamless delivery of integrated Medically Supervised Preventative Health Services, led by a team of culturally diverse healthcare professionals, provides a unique approach to the patient care experience. A Culturally Sensitive approach coupled with access to healthcare services fosters a high degree of patient engagement and enhances the patient’s commitment to the recovery process, resulting in stronger patient outcomes. A super-smart intuitive robust wrap-around service (HealthViewX patient data-driven Preventative Healthcare solution) offers physicians and patients the ability to overcome existing and future barriers which impede the growth and development of each individual. The partnership of HealthViewX-EIHS will revolutionize healthcare service in the 21st century.”, said Louis B. McClean, Chief Operating Officer at Embrace Integrated Health Solutions LLC.

“Our strategic partnership with EIHS is the culmination of a shared journey both organizations have taken over the last 4 years. Our partnership is intended to help touch more lives by adding a full-service provider to our platform of services. This partnership will be a critical addition in our steadfast commitment to address systemic inequities faced by minority communities in accessing technology-led superior healthcare”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO & Co-Founder at HealthViewX.

About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless orchestration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com.