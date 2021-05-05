COVID-19 Daily Update 5-5-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old female from Wood County.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy and Tucker counties in this report.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Doddridge County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV
Gilmer County
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Ohio County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Putnam County
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV