Woodland Park School District Announces Graduation Plans for Class of 2021
The ceremony will be live streamed regardless of it being indoors or outdoors.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graduation 2021 has finally arrived. Congratulation to the Class of 2021.
— WPSD Spokesperson
"We are proud of our graduates who have succeeded during these uncertain times," said a Woodland Park School District spokesperson.
Please find details about the upcoming Woodland Park High School Graduation for students, families and community members planning to attend.
As more information becomes available, we will release it to the WPHS Website. (https://wpsdk12.org)
Graduation will be held on May 28th at 5PM on the WPHS Football Field.
• In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the WPHS Gymnasium.
• Graduates will be seated on the Football Field.
• Attendees will be seated in four zones: Home Bleachers, Away Bleachers, Field A behind the graduates and Field B behind the graduates.
• The Field seating will require audience members to bring either a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. No chairs will be provided in these two zones. No more than 200 attendees in each zone.
• Students will be issued 4 tickets for attendees. Graduates will receive a code at Check-Out to access the 4 tickets and the zones. Once a zone is sold out of tickets, a different zone to sit in must be chosen. Check-out will begin on Friday, May 21st and end on Thursday, May 27th. Check-out will be from 2PM-3PM on those days.
• In the event of the ceremony being moved indoors, graduates will be given two tickets at Mandatory Graduation Practice on Friday, May 28th at 9AM. Only these tickets with the numbers 1 & 2 will be allowed into the gymnasium (attendees). A decision will be made by 10AM the morning of Graduation on indoor or outdoor ceremony.
• The ceremony will be live streamed regardless of it being indoors or outdoors. "We will post the URL on the website, and it will go live just before the ceremony," said a WPSD spokesperson.
• All attendees (including graduates) will fill out the Covid Screener.
• All graduates will have their temperatures taken.
• All attendees will wear masks and be appropriately socially distanced (spaced) 6 feet apart.
About the Woodland Park School District Re-2
A Place of Becoming. Mission: Together, we embrace a culture where all learners are empowered to pursue intellectual, personal, and collective excellence.
Woodland Park School District Re-2, 155 Panther Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863. Phone: (719) 686-2000. Learn more at wpsdk12.org.
SAVE THE DATES
August 10: District-wide School Check-In Event
August 25: First Student Day for the 2021-22 School Year
