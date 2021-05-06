Marvelous Foods launches China’s first plant-based coconut yogurt store on Tmall
China snacking startup launches Tmall flagship store for Yeyo, China’s first plant-based coconut yogurt with no added sugar, artificial flavors and sweeteners.BEIJING, CHINA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China plant-based snacking company Marvelous Foods has launched a Tmall flagship store for its signature product Yeyo Coconut Yogurt. Yeyo is China’s first plant-based coconut yogurt with zero added sugar, artificial flavors and sweeteners. Its Tmall store is the first-ever plant-based coconut yogurt flagship store on China’s leading e-commerce platform.
Yeyo’s product and brand design is positioned to tap into the premiumization of two rapidly growing categories, China’s USD $17 billion dollar yogurt market and USD $433 billion dollar snacking market. “We created this product to ride the trend of snacking premiumization that’s taking off in tier 1 cities in the health-conscious age of COVID-19,” says founder Christiana Zhu. “With very high new product development rates compared to other categories, snacking offers a great entry point for innovative new plant-based 2.0 products.”
The initial launch features three SKUs priced at 15RMB per 100g unit. The range includes a ‘pure’ sugar-free flavor, plus two yogurt-granola cups designed to provide a convenient and fun snack for on-the-go urbanites featuring seasonal fruit and nut granola toppings that can be added for extra flavor and nutrition.
Yeyo’s new commercial-scale product is a result of extensive formulation R&D in partnership with globally leading ingredients company DSM. “We took onboard many learnings during the artisanal stage of our product over the past years,” says Ms Zhu. “We are proud to have created something which has tested on par or above for taste versus leading dairy yogurts during focus group sessions with our key target market.”
Ms Zhu first created Yeyo to address a personal need for dairy-free, sugar-free yogurt. When Yeyo organically grew into a popular local artisanal brand in Beijing, her sister Athena left her senior management post at Heineken China to help scale it together.
Marvelous Foods received seed-stage investment from Lever VC to create Yeyo’s commercial product. The new product has already reached a revenue run rate of RMB 1.5 million after its first two weeks of launch, and the company is now seeking Pre-A investment to fuel the momentum.
“Plant-based dairy beverage sales grew 800% on Tmall in 2020, so we believe we are in for an exciting 2021. We welcome any investors that would like to tap into this green and growing opportunity in the world’s hungriest market to get in touch.”
ENDS
About Marvelous Foods
Marvelous Foods is a China-based company sustainably nourishing the world's hungriest market with delicious and innovative plant-powered snack foods. It aims to take on the marvelous USD $433 billion China snacking market opportunity with fun and tasty plant-based innovation upgrades.
Its signature product, Yeyo Coconut Yogurt, is China’s first dairy-free coconut yogurt with zero added sugar, artificial flavors and sweeteners. Yeyo achieved a revenue run-rate of RMB 1.5 million within 2 weeks of launch and its Tmall store is the first-ever plant-based coconut yogurt flagship store on China’s leading e-commerce platform.
Led by Kiwi-Chinese sisters each with 10+ years of experience in China & APAC sales and marketing, Marvelous Foods first emerged out of the founder’s personal needs for dairy-alternative foods, giving the company a unique and authentic grass-roots brand story. It has received seed-stage investment from Lever VC and is now seeking Pre-A investment to fuel the momentum from Yeyo’s commercial launch. Beyond Yeyo, the company plans to bring on other product lines, including dairy-alternative and plant-based protein snacks such as meal replacements and probiotic desserts.
