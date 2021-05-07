VARStreet invests heavily in platform security of it’s VAR business management platform
VARStreet takes crucial steps to improve the security levels of their B2B eCommerce platform to prevent cuber-security threats.
With a substantial increase in the number of users on digital platforms, it is the responsibility of the SaaS platform owners and managers to ensure a high level of platform security and data privacy.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet has been the leader in the business management software for IT and office supplies resellers across the United States and Canada. The cloud-based enterprise software solution is hosted and maintained on a world-class data center provider rich in state-of-the-art software application security checks to prevent cyber-attacks and privacy threats.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet implemented the web application firewall also commonly known as WAFs to enhance their security parameters to alleviate the risks of attacks done at HTTP/HTTPS level which are more intrusive than the regular cyber-attacks. The web application firewall analyses the HTTP and HTTPS traffic on the application which helps in the identification and mitigation of the malicious content and rogue traffic. The WAF comes with regular updates to the signature database to provide protection against the latest exploits as well as offering tools to create custom signatures keeping the application secured.
VARStreet’s software security team has also enhanced their encryption methodologies at multiple levels by implementing strict policies which secure the customer data. VARStreet is investing heavily to nullify security threats by implementing necessary checks and development processes to make the VAR business management software more secure for its IT and Office Supplies Value-added resellers.
VARStreet has worked with over 25,000 users from 5,000+ value-added resellers facilitating approximately $10Bn worth of transactions through its platform. VARStreet offers a B2B eCommerce platform, sales quoting software, CRM, and procurement software to its clients. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors for their product catalog which amounts to 7Mn+ SKUs.
“With a substantial increase in the count of users and organizations on digital platforms, the user data has become more vulnerable and prone to cyber-attacks and it is the responsibility of the SaaS platform owners and managers to ensure a high level of platform security and data privacy”, added Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. He also added, “VARStreet is extremely focussed towards prevention of data privacy and user security and is taking all necessary steps to ensure a secured platform to our users”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
