Jeff Rector, Three Daytime Emmy® Awards Hopeful.
Award-Winning Writer, Director, Producer, Actor and Best-selling author, Jeff Rector is in Consideration for 3 Daytime Emmy® Awards.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For your consideration, entertainment industry hyphenate Jeff Rector is hopeful for three Daytime Emmy® Awards nominations for Outstanding Daytime Special Event, Outstanding Host for a Daytime Special Event and Outstanding Writing Team. The multi-talented actor and host is responsible for writing, directing, producing, and hosting the awards show for the 2020 Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF).
The show, which was produced virtually for the film festival, is also in consideration for four other awards for editing, sound, technical team, and makeup. Due to the pandemic, the BIFF team created an exciting digital experience and produced one of the first virtual awards shows. Highlights include an inclusive variety of celebrity presenters, along with inspiring acceptance speeches by filmmakers from around the world.
Watch the promo or visit the website: burbankfilmfest.org/
“I am thrilled to be in consideration for a Daytime Emmy® Award,” stated Jeff Rector. “To just be nominated would be a dream come true.”
Rector, who also serves as BIFF President and Festival Director, is no stranger to the Television Academy having been a voting member for over 25 years. Jeff attended his first Emmy® Award show in 1994 when he guest-starred on an episode of NYPD Blue that won actor Gordon Clapp an Emmy® for Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. Rector recalls walking onto the NYPD Blue set for the first time and was immediately greeted by veteran actor Jimmy Smitts who said, “Welcome to the show!” Rector commented, “That just doesn’t normally happen on set. It was an amazing cast, crew and experience!”
Rector can currently be seen in the Netflix original film 'Operation Varsity Blues' about the college admission scandal and the romantic comedies, 'Save The Wedding' currently on the Hallmark Channel and 'A Christmas Love.' Upcoming projects include a recurring role in the police procedural drama series 'Vice Squad' and the superhero film, 'Surge of Power: Where There’s Smoke.'
Rector also enjoys being an award-winning member of Toastmasters International and has served and supported a variety of charitable celebrity and corporate events as host and spokesperson.
###
Representation
Theatrical: Studio Talent Group
stgstars@gmail.com
1.310.493.8004
Commercials: Coast To Coast Talent
adultcommercial@gmail.com
1.323.845.9200
Senior Publicist
E|M|R Media
+1 310-435-3634
email us here