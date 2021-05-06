San Francisco start-up announces upcoming launch of the first online community for dancers; unveils brand ambassadors

Bopsidy is a San Francisco Bay Area start-up launching the first online community for dancers. Bopsidy announced twelve prominent leaders in the dance community will serve as official ambassadors. A sample Bopsidy profile page for a dance instructor that showcases her classes, events and community.

San Francisco start-up announces upcoming launch of the first online community to unite and enable dancers; appoints 12 prominent artists as brand ambassadors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Area start-up Bopsidy announced today the upcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind, online community for people who dance for fun, professionally, and everywhere in between. On Bopsidy, dancers will be able to showcase themselves, discover other dancers, groups and instructors, and find out about classes and events in their city. Professionals will have access to free tools to build their online brand, find new opportunities, and grow their community. The site is currently in beta and focused on the Bay Area with plans to open up to more U.S. cities with the new launch.Since its inception in 2018, Bopsidy has nurtured connections for dancers on its Instagram channel (@bopsidy). The company posts daily content featuring dancers and dance groups as well as weekly new and ongoing dance classes and events (online, outdoors, and in studios) - a service that has been particularly helpful for dancers seeking virtual classes during the pandemic. Dancers - hobbyists and professionals - are invited to sign up to be notified when the new Bopsidy launches later this year on Bopsidy.com.Bopsidy is also proud to announce that it is partnering with twelve prominent dance professionals, each representing different genres and communities, to serve as its Bopsidy Ambassadors “We are thrilled and truly honored to have the support of our highly esteemed ambassadors,” said Lily Liang, CEO and Co-Founder of Bopsidy. “They represent both an amazing depth of experience and a wide breadth of dance genres – echoing the vast interests of our community. They have inspired us as artists, educators and community builders. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in the dance community onto this platform where all genres and dancers will be celebrated equally.”Bopsidy Ambassadors:Kyra Birks is a heels and hip hop dance choreographer, and the owner and founder of Paradise Dance Studio located in Fremont, CA. The school is a “dancer’s getaway” where dancers of color and all walks of life can come and move in a safe space.Jahaira Fajardo and Angelica Medina are directors of In Lak’ech Dance Academy, a dance school and LGBTQ+ organization founded on their passion for Latin dance and promoting artistic expression within the queer and trans communities. As dance partners, Fajardo and Medina have won the World Latin Dance Cup and created the first-ever Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival.Dopey Fresh is one of the top San Francisco street dancers, taking Turf dancing to the next level. He has taught Turf dance and gliding at City Dance SF and for local youth programs, organizes UNKNOWN CHAMBERS dance battles in the Bay Area, and leads his crew UNKNOWN at battles across the country.Alicia Langlais - aka “Alicia the Dance Dragon Slayer” - is a dance instructor and specialty dance workshop facilitator. Her Diaspora Dance class is an all-levels Caribbean vibes meet Afro-Pop dance party experience. She provides Essential Black Joy through dance workshops for schools and organizations.Nikka Maynard is Assistant Artistic Director of Diamano Coura West African Dance Company. A life-long dancer, with multiple-style influences, she has learned from some of the best African master dance teachers worldwide, and combines both Caribbean and African roots into her artistic presence.Jessica Rae is a dance entrepreneur, instructor, and owner of Rae Model & Talent Agency. Her mission is paving the path for Bay Area dancers and instructors by creating platforms for job opportunities. She is also founder of Rae Studios, a dance and fitness studio located in San Francisco’s Union Square.Tania Santiago is Founder and Artistic Director of Aguas Dance Company, an Afro-Brazilian dance company based in San Francisco. Born and raised in Salvador, Bahia, she has choreographed and performed for the most well-known dance companies in Brazil including Olodum, the internationally recognized Afro Bloco, and has run workshops for more than 30 years around the world.Victor Talledos is a professional dancer, choreographer and educator teaching Horton, Contemporary and Ballet. Originally from Mexico City, Victor is now based in San Francisco. He is faculty at Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Berkeley Ballet Theater and has been a guest artist for Mills College, The Ruth Asawa School for the Arts, and City College of San Francisco, among others.Enakshi Vyas is the Artistic Director and Founder of Elite Naach Academy, a non-profit dance organization, committed to uniting communities, spreading joy, and teaching self-empowerment through dance. Her training includes Kathak, Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, various Indian Folk styles, and Bollywood dance.Jocquese Whitfield - aka “SirJoQ” - is a dancer, choreographer and MC. He is the first Vogue instructor of San Francisco and has been teaching his Vogue & Tone classes since 2010. Starting his career steeped in freestyle hip-hop, Jocquese has added modern, classical, and Diasporic dance traditions over the last several years.Desiree Woodward-Lee is a professional dancer and instructor of Hawaiian heritage and the director and owner of O Hina’aro Nui, a school of Tahitian dance and music based in Brisbane, CA. The school’s passion is to share Tahitian dance and music culture to everyone who is interested.Robert Yu is an international dancer, choreographer and martial artist from the San Francisco Bay Area who specializes in Open Style Choreography and Wushu, a Chinese martial art. He is the founder and director of Raw Art Within and HAKI, a personalized dance training program.About Bopsidy:Bopsidy's mission is to empower and unite the dance community with the first online platform for dance hobbyists, professionals and groups. Bopsidy was inspired by Lily Liang's personal journey as a life-long explorer of dance. Lily and co-founder Michael Kamowski met while at Rotten Tomatoes where they worked together on the popular movies and TV reviews site. They share a love for the arts and building tools to empower people to make better decisions (e.g., what to watch on Netflix). Together, they launched Bopsidy, a social platform that takes the dance community to the next level. Pre-registration is now open for all dancers at www.bopsidy.com . Together We Dance!

