Bidding Set to Close on 3 Home Rental Portfolio near Downtown Fredericksburg, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
You will have the opportunity to purchase these homes individually or all three!! With the current state of real estate inventory, this is a very rare opportunity.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 home rental portfolio located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and 2 miles from University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Hospital Friday, May 7 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“We have been contracted to market and sell three adjacent Stafford County rental properties. You will have the opportunity to purchase these homes individually or all three!! With the current state of real estate inventory, this is a very rare opportunity,” said Nicholls.
“Auction locations, addresses and property highlights follow below,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Friday, May 7 – 11 am – 241 Cambridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22405
4 BR/2 BA Home Minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, VA
• 4 BR/2 BA home on .137 +/- acres -- Public utilities -- Located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg & 2 miles from University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Hospital
Friday, May 7 – 11 am – 243 Cambridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22405
2 BR/1 BA Home Minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, VA
• 2 BR/1 BA home on .08 +/- acres -- Public utilities -- Located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg & 2 miles from University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Hospital
Friday, May 7 – 11 am – 245 Cambridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22405
2 BR/1 BA Income Producing Home Minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, VA
• 2 BR/1 BA income producing home on .143 +/- acres -- Public utilities -- Located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg & 2 miles from University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Hospital
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com