GeniusVets Launches New Job Board for Veterinary Practices
New Recruitment Platform and HR Toolkit Created to Help Independent Practices
We’re the top-performing company in VetMed when it comes to search engine optimization, so we’re applying these same principles to help our clients’ job postings reach the top of Google searches.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment and retention of staff are among the most prevalent concerns of veterinary practice owners today. Today’s Veterinary Business reported that veterinarians and veterinary assistants had a combined average unemployment rate of 0.1% in 2020. And while the overall unemployment rate has soared during the COVID pandemic, veterinarians are even more shorthanded today, as millions of homebound Americans adopted new pets, leading to double-digit growth in many hospitals.
To help fill this need, GeniusVets has recently enhanced its industry-leading veterinary directory with new features to help practices find, hire, and retain quality doctors and staff. These features are free to practices and include a veterinary job board as well as an HR and recruitment toolkit.
“Adding this job board to our marketing directory was a natural progression,” said GeniusVets CEO Harley Orion. “We want to help the many veterinary professionals who have told us over just how challenging it is to find top-notch employees. Hospitals can post unlimited job openings at no charge, which can include images, videos, and deeper information about the practice to help attract the right candidates – and I’m happy to say this is all at no cost to the practice.“
GeniusVets Co-Founder and Chief Strategist David Hall added, “Independent practices have a hard time competing with the extensive reach of big corporations. This job board and comprehensive HR toolkit are all about leveling the playing field. We’re the top-performing company in VetMed when it comes to search engine optimization, so we’re applying these same principles to help our clients’ job postings reach the top of Google searches.”
Job seekers can search for opportunities on GeniusVets.com by city, state, and job title. Job postings are also set up for easy social media sharing so that veterinary practice owners can promote these opportunities on their networks.
The GeniusVets HR Recruitment Toolkit is a guide to attracting, retaining, and maximizing the performance of veterinary staff, based on years of working with practices throughout the country along with insights from numerous top-performing veterinary practice owners and consultants.
Both the job board and toolkit are free to all veterinary practices that have claimed their profiles. Practices can claim their profile at geniusvets.com/start. To access these resources, visit geniusvets.com/recruitment-resources.
About GeniusVets
GeniusVets is the premier platform that connects pet parents with quality veterinarians and proven pet care advice from DVMs. The mission of GeniusVets is to create better pet health by educating and uniting pet owners and veterinarians. For more information about GeniusVets, visit geniusvets.com.
