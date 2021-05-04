U.S. Highway 95-Ann Road Overnight Ramp Closures May 5-13 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 5 and concluding the morning of May 13 in northwest Las Vegas. (However, there will be no traffic restrictions during the nights of May 7, May 8, and May 11).

The temporary closures are needed for placing drilled shafts as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.