Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4800 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/QDq2qL2_O6o

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.